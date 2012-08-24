10 Under $10: Body Oils That Won’t Break the Bank

After a summer of salt water and sun bathing, your skin is probably begging for some moisture. Drying out at the beach or inside in the air conditioning takes a pretty huge toll on your skin, making it look more like a desert than anything else. While body lotions can get the job done, we’ve taken a particular liking to body oils, which take care of business with little to no residue feeling on the skin after application.
Due to the “apply once daily” nature of body oils, bottles tend to get used up very quickly, meaning a frequent purchase of the oil. In an effort to provide you with the tools you need for some affordably moisturized skin, we’ve put together a list of all of our favorite body oils under $10. From sweet scents to muscle-soothing features to gel oils, this comprehensive roundup has a product for everything you could possibly need.
Besides the adorable packaging, you'll love how this body oil leaves your skin feeling.
Mango Body Oil, $6.49, soap.com.
Considering we've never met a Burt's Bees product we didn't like, we're pretty keen on this body oil.
Burt's Bees Nourishing Body Oil, $7.99, greencupboards.com
The body oil that started it all, c. Booth Bath and Body oil is tested and approved.
c. Booth oil, $5.99, drugstore.com.
Looking for some heavenly scents? You won't be able to get enough of this lavender-scented oil.
French Lavender Body Oil, $9.99, Luckyvitamin.com.
Besides leaving your skin soft, this cocoa butter formula also helps treat any scars or stretch marks you may have.
Cocoa Care Body Oil, $5, drugstore.com.
This body oil will have your skin feeling like anything but a desert.
Desert Essence Body Oil, $9.99, drugstore.com.
From the hair product company that has a solution for every problem, this Organix Moroccan Argan Oil for your body lives up to its reputation.
Organix Moroccain Argan Dry Body Oil, $7.99, drugstore.com.
Neutrogena's Body Oil is affordable, reliable and completely accessible at your local drugstore.
Neutrogena Body Oil, $8.39, drugstore.com.
After a long day at the gym, this muscle comfort body oil is just the soothing feeling you need.
Sunshine Spa Muscle Comfort Bath and Body Oil, $8.95, vitacost.com.
This gel and oil combination from Vaseline dries and moisturizes quickly, plus the cocoa butter helps with scars and stretch marks.
Vaseline Hydrating Gel Body Oil, $7.49, drugstore.com.