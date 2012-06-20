StyleCaster
1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Curly Hair

Rachel Adler
by
The smartest hairstyle for dealing with warmer weather is arguably the top knot, but it’s not always the easiest thing to pull off without using a ton of clips and pins.

Luckily, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara, who walked us through the entire top knot process for any hair type. Above he shows us what products to use and what steps to take if you have naturally curly hair and how to take it up a level — literally.

If you have straight hair, check out the corresponding links for a top knot style, and check back later this week to learn how to get a top knot if you have thick hair!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc.
Step 1: Apply Herbal Essences Touchably Smooth Smoothing Hair Mousse throughout the length of your hair.  

Step 2: Pull your hair into a high ponytail on the top of your head. 

Step 3: Braid the ponytail and secure with an elastic at the end. 

Step 4: Twist your braid into a bun and pin into place. 

Step 5: Finish with a light spray of Herbal Essences Set Me Up Extra Hold Hairspray

Step 6: Enjoy your super-sleek top knot! 

