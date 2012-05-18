1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Volumized Ponytail For Thick Hair

Sometimes all it takes for a little bit of an extra refined touch is is a high, teased ponytail. For those of you with thick strands, you already have the bonus of a guaranteed full ponytail, so now all you need to know how to do is add some oomph to your style.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a volumized ponytail for your next night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally thick hair, that needs to be amped up for your next event.

If you have curly hair or straight hair, check out the corresponding links for a volumized ponytail!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab