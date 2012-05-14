1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Volumized Ponytail With Straight Hair

With our always busy lives and hectic schedules, there is typically no time at all to run home after school or work to prep for a night out on the town. If you’re a girl after our own heart, it’s wise to stockpile a bevy of hairstyles that you can easily do with just a few tools to jazz up your look.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a volumized ponytail for your next night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair that needs to be amped up for your next event.

If you have curly hair or thick hair, watch out for the tutorials for how to get a volumized ponytail for your hair type in the coming days.

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab