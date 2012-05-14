StyleCaster
1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Volumized Ponytail With Straight Hair

Rachel Adler
With our always busy lives and hectic schedules, there is typically no time at all to run home after school or work to prep for a night out on the town. If you’re a girl after our own heart, it’s wise to stockpile a bevy of hairstyles that you can easily do with just a few tools to jazz up your look.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a volumized ponytail for your next night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair that needs to be amped up for your next event.

If you have curly hair or thick hair, watch out for the tutorials for how to get a volumized ponytail for your hair type in the coming days.

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Spray Herbal Essences Set Me Up Hairspray focusing on the root.

Step 2: Pull a small section at the front of your head and tease the
hair. Continue to tease section by section until you reach the occipital
bone.

Step 3: Then, brush back your hair and spray with hairspray around the hairline.

Step 4: Pull the sides taut and clip, and spray once more with hairspray.

Step 5: Secure your teased section of hair by criss-crossing two bobby pins together to hold into place.

Step 6: Pull the rest of your hair back into a ponytail. Then, take a
strand of hair from the pony and wrap around your elastic securing with a
bobby pin and hairspray.

Step 7: Enjoy your sleek, volume ponytail for your night out!

