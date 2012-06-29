1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Twisted Updo For Thick Hair

Coming up with new ways to pull your hair up and out of your face, while still looking chic enough to take on a night of fun is no easy task.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted updo for your next fun night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally thick hair, to quickly take you from girl-next-door to night-out-diva.

If you have curly hair or straight hair, check out the corresponding links for a twisted updo!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab