1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Twisted Updo For Thick Hair

Rachel Adler
Coming up with new ways to pull your hair up and out of your face, while still looking chic enough to take on a night of fun is no easy task.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted updo for your next fun night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally thick hair, to quickly take you from girl-next-door to night-out-diva.

If you have curly hair or straight hair, check out the corresponding links for a twisted updo!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

 

0 Thoughts?
Step 1: Apply Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Scrunching Gel to scrunch the hair for a bit more pull (you can curl your hair beforehand for texture, or if you have a natural wave use that).

Step 2: Twist from the front, pulling the section up as you go. Wrapping all of your hair in, pin as you go to secure.

Step 3: Continue twisting the left side of the hair and the ponytail, all the way around and wrap it into a bun and secure.

Step 4: Finish with Herbel Essences Set Me Up Hairspray for a flawless finish.

Step 5: Enjoy your Twisted Updo look!

