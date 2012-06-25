1 Look 3 Ways: Get a Twisted Updo for Straight Hair

With our busy lives, it’s only fair to schedule in a few after school or work events with friends – a time to get glammed up and just have fun. For such things, you obviously have to look the part, and the average blowout just doesn’t always do.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted updo for your next fun night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to quickly take you from girl-next-door to night-out-diva. We recommend curling your hair a bit first so you can start with a touch of texture (you can follow the steps from romantic curls)!

If you have curly hair or thick hair, check back later this week for tips to get a twisted updo!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab