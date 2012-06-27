1 Look 3 Ways: Get a Twisted Updo for Curly Hair

Getting ready for a night out can be a complicated ordeal, by the time you plan your outfit, makeup and hair look you’re lucky to just barely make it out in time.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted updo for your next fun night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally curly hair, to quickly take you from girl-next-door to night-out-diva.

If you have straight hair, check out the corresponding link for a twisted updo, and if you have thick hair look out for your how to later this week.

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab