1 Look 3 Ways: Get a Twisted Updo for Curly Hair

1 Look 3 Ways: Get a Twisted Updo for Curly Hair

Rachel Adler
by
1 Look 3 Ways: Get a Twisted Updo for Curly Hair
Getting ready for a night out can be a complicated ordeal, by the time you plan your outfit, makeup and hair look you’re lucky to just barely make it out in time.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted updo for your next fun night out. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally curly hair, to quickly take you from girl-next-door to night-out-diva.

If you have straight hair, check out the corresponding link for a twisted updo, and if you have thick hair look out for your how to later this week.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

 

Step 1: Spritz the Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Detangler onto hair to better manage your curls.

Step 2: Apply the Herbal Essences Touchably Smooth Anti-Frizz Creme from mid-shaft to ends.

Step 3: This will help to tame any flyways and frizzies. Start with a side part and twist back your hair starting at the very front of the head.

Step 4: Twist the hair back behind your ear and pin with a bobby pin.  Repeat on the other side.

Step 5: Twist the remaining hair down through the ponytail and tie with an elastic. Wrap around into a bun and pin with bobby pins.

Step 7: Finish with Herbal Essences Set Me Up Hairspray and pull out a few pieces to dishevel the bun for a flawless finish.

Step 8: Enjoy your Twisted Updo!

