1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Twisted Half-Up Style With Thick Hair

Rachel Adler
by
Wearing your hair half-up is something you’ve been doing since you were little, but putting a sophisticated spin on it is no easy task.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted half-up style for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and what steps to take if you have naturally thick hair — which can sometimes be problematic when typical elastics or clips just won’t cut it.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for a twisted half-up style!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Spray hair with Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Silkening Detangler

Step 2: Grab one side of your hair, pull it back and pin in place. Pull the other side of your hair over, twist it and pin. 

Step 3: Apply Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Define & Hold Creme throughout the lengths of your hair to define your waves.  

Step 4: Flaunt your simple, yet polished half-up style!

