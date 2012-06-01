1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Twisted Half-Up Style With Thick Hair

Wearing your hair half-up is something you’ve been doing since you were little, but putting a sophisticated spin on it is no easy task.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted half-up style for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and what steps to take if you have naturally thick hair — which can sometimes be problematic when typical elastics or clips just won’t cut it.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for a twisted half-up style!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab