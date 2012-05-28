1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get A Twisted Half-Up Style With Straight Hair

Ladies with straight hair know that finding fun ways to add a little bit of life to their style can be a challenge. Luckily, this season we’ve seen the “twist” come back in full force on the runways and in editorials, and it’s definitely an easy way to liven up your ‘do.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted half-up style for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and what steps you need to take if you have naturally straight hair. For this process we recommend starting with a bit of curl in your hair for added texture. Follow the steps for Romantic Curls for Straight Hair for help.

If you have thick hair or curly hair, check back later this week for the corresponding links!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab