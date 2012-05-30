StyleCaster
Rachel Adler
by
1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get A Twisted Half-Up Style With Curly Hair
Curly-haired girls know that sometimes it takes being a little crafty with your locks (i.e. pulling those strands away from your face) in order to tame all of the curl and frizz. Luckily, one of the hottest trends seen on the runways this season was the “twist” which can easily revamp the traditional half-up style.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted half-up style for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and what steps to take if you have naturally curly hair.

If you have straight hair check out the corresponding link, and look back later this week for a tutorial on thick hair!

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Spray hair with Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Silkening Detangler

Step 2: Twist hair backwards all the way to the ends and secure with an elastic. Pin it up near the crown of your head and repeat on the opposite side. 

Step 3: Twist the remaining hair into a small bun and pin to secure both twists. Hide any bobby pins with french pins. 

Step 4: Use Herbal Essences Touchably Smooth Smoothing Serum on the ends to add a touch of shine. 

Step 5: Enjoy your finished 'do! 

