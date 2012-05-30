1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get A Twisted Half-Up Style With Curly Hair

Curly-haired girls know that sometimes it takes being a little crafty with your locks (i.e. pulling those strands away from your face) in order to tame all of the curl and frizz. Luckily, one of the hottest trends seen on the runways this season was the “twist” which can easily revamp the traditional half-up style.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a twisted half-up style for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and what steps to take if you have naturally curly hair.

If you have straight hair check out the corresponding link, and look back later this week for a tutorial on thick hair!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab