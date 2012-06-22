StyleCaster
Share

1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Thick Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Thick Hair

Rachel Adler
by
1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Thick Hair
5 Start slideshow

When you have thick hair, you know that getting all of it up and out of your face isn’t an easy task. So, trying the recent top knot trend can be a little difficult.

Luckily, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a top knot even when you have a lot to work with. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally thick hair and want to “top” it off in the best possible way.

If you have curly hair or straight hair, check out the corresponding links for a top knot style!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Step 1: Pull your hair into a high ponytail. (It's OK if it's messy!)

Step 2: Take the Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Define & Hold Creme and apply through the ends of your ponytail, then tease slightly with a brush. 

Step 3: Re-gather your hair and twist into a bun on the top of your hair. Secure it with bobby pins. 

Step 4: Finish with Herbal Essences Set Me Up Shimmer Spray to add shine. 

Step 5: Flaunt your gorgeous, thick top knot and remember that imperfections are what makes this look stylish! 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Under $10: What to Pack for Your Summer Vacation

10 Under $10: What to Pack for Your Summer Vacation
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share