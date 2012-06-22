1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Thick Hair

When you have thick hair, you know that getting all of it up and out of your face isn’t an easy task. So, trying the recent top knot trend can be a little difficult.

Luckily, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a top knot even when you have a lot to work with. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally thick hair and want to “top” it off in the best possible way.

If you have curly hair or straight hair, check out the corresponding links for a top knot style!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab