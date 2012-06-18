1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Straight Hair

When you have straight hair, throwing it up out of your face every once in a while is a must. Even better — getting it high up on your head in a trendy top knot just in time for summer.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a top knot for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and then what steps to take if you have naturally straight hair so you can jazz it up for the summer season.

If you have thick hair or curly hair, check back later this week for the corresponding links for a top knot style!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab