1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Straight Hair

1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Straight Hair

Rachel Adler
by
1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get a Top Knot With Straight Hair
When you have straight hair, throwing it up out of your face every once in a while is a must. Even better — getting it high up on your head in a trendy top knot just in time for summer.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a top knot for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and then what steps to take if you have naturally straight hair so you can jazz it up for the summer season.

If you have thick hair or curly hair, check back later this week for the corresponding links for a top knot style!

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Apply Herbal Essences Touchably Smooth Anti-Frizz creme to your hair, focusing in around the hairline to eliminate fly-aways. 

Step 2: Brush your hair into a high ponytail on the top of your head. 

Step 3: Take a small amount of Herbal Essences Set Me Up Texturizing Wax and rub into your ponytail. 

Step 4: Lightly tease your ponytail with a teasing brush. Comb through and smooth out the ponytail. 

Step 5: Twist the ponytail around into a bun shape and secure with bobby pins, making sure to maintain its height. 

Step 6: Show off your polished top knot! 

