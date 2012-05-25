1 Look 3 Ways: Get Silky Smooth Strands For Thick Hair

Ladies with thick hair know that it’s nothing new when we talk about the struggles of unmanageable, tangled messes. Sometimes simply figuring out a way to just get through the day without looking like you have a rat’s nest on your head seems like an impossible task. But, if someone told you the exact steps to getting those thick strands silky smooth? You would obviously take their tricks and run.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the silkiest and smoothest strands possible. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally thick hair, but need to smooth it out just a bit.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for silky smooth locks!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab