1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get Romantic Curls For Thick Hair

Rachel Adler
by
Celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger and Kim Kardashian are constantly spotted with lust-worthy romantic curls. Whether you have hair extensions or were just blessed with thick strands, you know that this style shows off your hair in the best way possible.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting romantic curls. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to give you another look for your beauty arsenal.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for a romantic curl style!

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Put Herbal Essences Curl Boosting Mousse on damp, towel-dried hair and apply mid-shaft to ends.

Step 2: Apply Herbal Essences Split End Protector from mid-shaft to ends and spritz Heat Protection Spray all over.

Step 3: Blow dry your hair from roots to ends with a flat brush.

Step 4: Spritz hair with Herbal Essences Heat Protection Spray all over the head.

Step 5: Section your hair into two main sections at the back of the head and spray Set Me Up Hairspray from roots to ends to help the curl to hold in place.

Step 6: Remember to wrap the barrel around from the opposite direction from your face, and continue around your entire head.

Step 7: Once curled, work through a small amount of Curl Define Creme to break through the curls.

Step 8: Break up the curls with your fingers to get a more natural look. 

Step 9: Enjoy your red carpet worthy curls! 

