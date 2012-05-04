1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get Romantic Curls For Thick Hair

Celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger and Kim Kardashian are constantly spotted with lust-worthy romantic curls. Whether you have hair extensions or were just blessed with thick strands, you know that this style shows off your hair in the best way possible.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting romantic curls. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to give you another look for your beauty arsenal.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for a romantic curl style!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab