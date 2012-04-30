1 Look 3 Ways: Get Romantic Curls For Straight Hair

Knowing your way around a curling iron is one of those “musts” in life. But, once you have mastered that task, you can’t forget that there are several curl options, from pin-tight to loose and beachy. Our curl lust of the moment? The soft, romantic curls we’re constantly seeing celebrities rock on the red carpet.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting romantic curls. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to give you another look for your beauty arsenal.

If you have thick hair or curly hair, check back later this week for how to get a romantic curl style!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab