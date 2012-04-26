StyleCaster
1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Messy Side Braid With Thick Hair

StyleCaster

Rachel Adler
by
Ladies who are blessed with thick hair typically make all of their friends jealous. But, they also know that taming those thick strands is not the easiest of tasks. Some days, just simply throwing your hair up in a ponytail or braid is the best option — and luckily, having the fullness already there is a great bonus.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a messy side braid for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally thick hair, to give you another look for your beauty arsenal.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for a messy side braid!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Tuck your hair behind your ears and use Herbal Essences Shimmer Spray to help hold.

Step 2: Starting at the side of the head at the back, separate into three sections and braid all the way down.

Step 3: Continue to braid all the way to the end of your hair. Secure braid with a rubber band. 

Step 3: Using a little bit of Herbal Essences Texturizing Wax, rub hands together and dishevel the braid just a bit.

Step 5: Enjoy your messy, side braid style!

