1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Messy Side Braid For Straight Hair

Ever since we saw the side braid grace the runway at Alexander Wang’s SS 2010 show, we’ve needed to know how to get the look ourselves. From finding a way to grow out our hair to figuring out exactly how to achieve an equal balance of messy and coiffed, the look has been a must.

MORE: How to Get the Perfectly Messy Side Braid

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a messy side braid for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to give you another look for your beauty arsenal.

If you have curly hair or thick hair, check back for the corresponding links for a messy side braid this week!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab