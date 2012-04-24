StyleCaster
1 Look 3 Ways: Get A Messy Side Braid For Straight Hair

StyleCaster

Rachel Adler
by
Ever since we saw the side braid grace the runway at Alexander Wang’s SS 2010 show, we’ve needed to know how to get the look ourselves. From finding a way to grow out our hair to figuring out exactly how to achieve an equal balance of messy and coiffed, the look has been a must.

MORE: How to Get the Perfectly Messy Side Braid

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting a messy side braid for any occasion. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to give you another look for your beauty arsenal.

If you have curly hair or thick hair, check back for the corresponding links for a messy side braid this week!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Start by flipping your hair over into an uneven side part.

Step 2: Spray hair with Set Me Up Hairspray for volume and messiness.

Step 3: Pull hair over to the side and separate into three sections and begin braiding.

Step 4: Finish off by securing with a clear elastic band.

Step 5: Rough up the braid a little and finish off with a touch of Set Me Up Hairspray.

Be ready to dazzle with your messy side braid! 

