1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get Beach Waves for Thick Hair

Rachel Adler
The Olsen twins’ hair is legendary for their gorgeous, tousled beach waves. Since we can’t all be an Olsen, we can at least steal their look with just a few simple steps.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the beachy wave style. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally curly hair, to give you that laid back feel.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for beachy waves!

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: To damp, towel dried hair, apply a small amount (about two quarters worth) of Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Scrunching Gel through hair to help define curls.

Step 2: Part hair into two sections but leave it messy, don’t comb through your texture.

Step 3: Take one section and split it into two and twist it around itself like a two strand braid.

Step 4: Then, wrap your hair up into a bun and clip to secure and repeat on opposite side.

Step 5: Spritz with Herbal Essences Set Me Up Shimmer Spray at roots to give you natural shine and help set your hair.

Step 6: Once dry, unravel twists and use a bit of Herbal Essences Set Me Up Texturizing Wax to scrunch through the bottom of your hair and break up waves to finish.

Step 7: Rough your hair up with your fingers to get a disheveled, beachy look!

