1 Look 3 Ways: How to Get Beach Waves for Thick Hair

The Olsen twins’ hair is legendary for their gorgeous, tousled beach waves. Since we can’t all be an Olsen, we can at least steal their look with just a few simple steps.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the beachy wave style. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally curly hair, to give you that laid back feel.

If you have straight hair or curly hair, check out the corresponding links for beachy waves!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Jessica Caban, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab