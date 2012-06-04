StyleCaster
1 Look 3 Ways: Get Beach Waves For Straight Hair

Rachel Adler
by
When you’re a straight-haired lady, adding a touch of texture to your strands is one of your main missions in life. And, we’re most likely not exaggerating here.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the beachy wave style. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to give you that laid back feel.

If you have thick hair or curly hair, check back for the corresponding links for beachy waves later this week!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

0 Thoughts?
Step 1: With damp hair, add a golf ball size amount of Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Boosting Mousse through your hair to add texture and help for more manageable curls.

Step 2: Apply Herbal Essences Touchably Smooth Split End Protector to the ends of your hair to help protect from heat styling and for sleek and smooth strands.

Step 3: Spritz Herbal Essences Set Me Up Heat Protectant Spray all over strands to also aid in protection against the heat.

Step 3: Rough dry the root of your hair to get the moisture off of the roots.

Step 4: Using a diffuser, scrunch dry the hair on high heat, medium speed.

Step 5: Once your hair is almost dry, part hair into two sections, twist it up into a bun and clip into place and let it set. Repeat on the other side. This will give your hair some added texture and hold.

Step 6: Once your hair is dry, pull down and spray with Herbal Essences Set Me Up Hairspray to help hold your style.

Step 7: Now, take a one inch iron and wrap large sections and curl. There is no method to the sectioning, just make sure the sections are large and wrapped around the barrel. The more haphazardly you curl, the better the outcome.

Step 8: Run your hands through your hair once it's done – massage your scalp to shake out curls.

Step 9: Enjoy your beachy waves!

