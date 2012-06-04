1 Look 3 Ways: Get Beach Waves For Straight Hair

When you’re a straight-haired lady, adding a touch of texture to your strands is one of your main missions in life. And, we’re most likely not exaggerating here.

Luckily for you, we teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the beachy wave style. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally straight hair, to give you that laid back feel.

If you have thick hair or curly hair, check back for the corresponding links for beachy waves later this week!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Natalia Alexandra, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab