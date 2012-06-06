1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get Beach Waves With Curly Hair

Having hair that looks effortless yet chic is what every girl wants. That bedhead texture that appears to guys like we put hardly any effort in (whereas every girl knows it actually required a bit of work) is what we all strive for day-to-day.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the beach-wave style. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally curly hair, to give you that laid back feel.

If you have straight hair check out the corresponding link for tips, and look back later this week if you have thick hair woes!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab