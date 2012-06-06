StyleCaster
1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get Beach Waves With Curly Hair

1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get Beach Waves With Curly Hair

Rachel Adler
by
1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get Beach Waves With Curly Hair
Having hair that looks effortless yet chic is what every girl wants. That bedhead texture that appears to guys like we put hardly any effort in (whereas every girl knows it actually required a bit of work) is what we all strive for day-to-day.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the beach-wave style. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally curly hair, to give you that laid back feel.

If you have straight hair check out the corresponding link for tips, and look back later this week if you have thick hair woes!

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group
Makeup Artist: Christina Natale
Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Step 1: Starting with damp hair, apply Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Boosting Mousse from mid-shaft to ends to define your natural curls.

Step 2: Split the hair into two sections and braid each side into very tight braids while the hair is still damp.

Step 3: Secure with elastics and let braids dry.

Step 4: Once dry, undo the braids and diffuse if needed.

Step 6: Add Herbal Essences Set Me Up Shimmer Spray to give your hair a flawless finish.

Step 7: Enjoy rocking your loose, beachy waves!

