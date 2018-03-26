The Exact Beauty Products Movie and TV Show Characters Use for Their Iconic Looks

If you’ve ever caught yourself admiring Veronica Lodge’s defined, fiercely thick eyebrows on “Riverdale,” don’t worry. You’re not alone. Though we love television shows and movies for their addictive storylines, mind-blowing plot twists, and steamy romances, let’s face it, one of the main appeals of watching something like “Riverdale” or “Fifty Shades of Grey” is knowing what they’re going to wear—on their bodies and their faces.

While we can’t pinpoint the exact articles of clothing characters wear (if you’ve ever seen “Gossip Girl,” you know that those ladies go through a lot of costume changes), we can at least narrow down the beauty products they swear by for their iconic looks. If you think about it, TV and movie characters aren’t too different from you and me. They stay true to their favorite reliable makeup products for their everyday looks, thanks to the many on-set makeup artists who use the same beauty products to keep the glam of characters such as Anastasia Steele and Cheryl Blossom cohesive. Though we might not all be able to investigate a creepy murder mystery, we can least look the part with these character-favorite beauty products.