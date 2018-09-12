StyleCaster
Share

13 Pieces of Adorable Beauty-Inspired Home Decor

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Pieces of Adorable Beauty-Inspired Home Decor

by
13 Pieces of Adorable Beauty-Inspired Home Decor
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Whether you’ve got roommates, a family or a space all to yourself, a top priority for anyone who maintains an extensive beauty collection is having spacious storage for it all. But once you’ve invested in a whatever suits your stash, another way to indulge in your penchant for all things hair, skin and makeup is through your decor. Regardless of your style—be it minimal, super feminine or otherwise—there are ways both big and small to express your inner makeup junkie.

MORE: Simple Blush Accents Will Render Your Home a Pretty in Pink Paradise

And thankfully, there are options for small and big budgets, too. So whether you want to go the super extra route with a lip-shaped couch or keep things low-key with a teeny planter, here are a handful of beauty-inspired pieces for sprucing up your space.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Cyclops Mirror
Cyclops Mirror

Perfect your eyeshadow in this eye-shaped mirror.

$99 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Celfie Planter
Celfie Planter

The cutest home for your succulent.

$8 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | East Urban Home Sexy Lips Shower Curtain
East Urban Home Sexy Lips Shower Curtain

An impressionist-inspired illustration for your otherwise basic shower curtain.

$37.99 at Wayfair

Photo: Wayfair
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Heller Kiss Lips Chair
Heller Kiss Lips Chair

A bold, in-your-face splurge for the living room.

$800 at Wayfair

Photo: Wayfair
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Pillowcase With a Print Motif
Pillowcase with a Print Motif

Match this with a yellow comforter to complete your bedroom motif.

$9.99 at H&M

Photo: H&M
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Peace Sign Jewelry Holder
Peace Sign Jewelry Holder

Can't chuck the deuces without pretty polish on top.

$5.90 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Sass & Belle Sleeping Cloud Bath Mat
Sass & Belle Sleeping Cloud Bath Mat

Blush goals achieved.

$17.90 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Lips Clock
Lips Clock

A colorful accent for neutral-colored walls.

$30 at RedBubble

Photo: RedBubble
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Parfum Bottle Coin Bank
Parfum Bottle Coin Bank

Collect your coins in this Chanel-inspired bank.

$19.95 at ZGallerie

Photo: ZGallerie
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Lady Makeup Toothbrush Holder
Lady Makeup Toothbrush Holder

Pucker up to this quirky cup as bathroom storage.

$24.99 at Wayfair

Photo: Wayfair
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Girls Luv by MaJoBV Makeup Featherweight Duvet Cover
Girls Luv by MaJoBV Makeup Featherweight Duvet Cover

Why wear millennial pink when you can sleep in it?

$157.99 at Wayfair

Photo: Wayfair
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Lips Mirror
Lips Mirror

There's just something so regal about rose gold.

$89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | My Thighs Rub Together & I'm OK With That Tapestry
My Thighs Rub Together & I'm OK With That Tapestry

Body positive vibes.

$44.99 at Society6

Photo: Society6

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Latest and Greatest Drops at Ulta Beauty

The Latest and Greatest Drops at Ulta Beauty
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Cyclops Mirror
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Celfie Planter
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | East Urban Home Sexy Lips Shower Curtain
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Heller Kiss Lips Chair
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Pillowcase With a Print Motif
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Peace Sign Jewelry Holder
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Sass & Belle Sleeping Cloud Bath Mat
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Lips Clock
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Parfum Bottle Coin Bank
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Lady Makeup Toothbrush Holder
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Girls Luv by MaJoBV Makeup Featherweight Duvet Cover
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | Lips Mirror
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Inspired Home Decor | My Thighs Rub Together & I'm OK With That Tapestry
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share