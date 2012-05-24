Beauty How-To: Take Your Lips From Office To Evening

From business day casual to a late night formal affair, it’s hard to keep your makeup bag on standby when an after-work event calls for a tiny clutch and an amped up look. So what’s a girl to do? We asked COVERGIRL and makeup artist Sage Maitri to clue us in on how we could transition our daytime style into a sophisticated nighttime look. Solution? Make your lips the focal point of your entire beauty regimen.

Follow along in the video above or use the step-by-step instructions below as a cheat sheet on how to make your pucker pop morning, noon AND night.

Step 1: For daytime, treat your lipstick as a light stain and gently tap it on. (Sage used COVERGIRL Blast Flipstick Lipcolor since this lip duo allows you to mix and match cream and shimmer shades for max effect.)

Step 2: Add a light glimmer glaze to the top of your lipstick.

Step 3: For nighttime, apply the darker shade straight on to your lips, ensuring full and even coverage.

Step 4: Instead of applying the glimmer glaze to your entire lips, simply brush it across the cupid’s bow of your mouth to add depth and shine.

Makeup Artist: Sage Maitri, The Wall Group

Model: Amanda Santos, MUSE

Hairstylist: Nicole Bridgeford

For more information about our relationship with COVERGIRL click here cmp.ly/3.