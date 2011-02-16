Object Of Desire

The Beautiful Fall: Fashion, Genius, and Glorious Excess in 1970s Paris by Alicia Drake, $14.99, at barnesandnoble.com

Reason #1

The Beautiful Fall follows Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld through the 1970s as both [then] young men attempt to survive and make it in the world of Parisian high fashion.

Reason #2

Comical and jovial, yet poignantly sad, Drake’s fascinating account of this complex and multifaceted moment in fashion history is a must read for anyone and everyone who is interested in fashion. Plus, over 30 years later, Lagerfeld and the late YSL are if anything only more relevant than ever before. This is a history lesson you will put to good use.

Reason #3

No need to resort to reading Danielle Steele this summer, The Beautiful Fall is the perfect beach read (it has all the right ingredients – there’s drinking, drugs, sex, betrayal, feuds, and a cast of high-profile characters like Andy Warhol and Jerry Hall, and Mick and Bianca Jagger).