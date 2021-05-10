These Noise-Cancelling Headphones Have Kept Me Sane (And Focused) While Working From Home

Scroll To See More Images

To say my apartment is not WFH-friendly is the understatement of the year. The walls are paper-thin, my desk is 3 ft. away from my bed, oh, and I live next to a DJ. By November of 2020, I was truly starting to lose my mind, so I sought out a potential solution on Black Friday, and ended up with the Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

It’s difficult to string a sentence together when it sounds like a club next-door — and as a writer, forming sentences is, well, pretty important. During “normal” times, I would have just gone into a coffee shop to work for a few hours, but given the fact that many restaurant and store were still closed, that simply wasn’t an option. Plus, the DJ’s practice sets always happen without any warning, so it’s hard to make a plan in advance. Sometimes it starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 a.m., other times it starts at 3 p.m. and only lasts 15 minutes. The man is not consistent.

I’m generally skeptical of noise-canceling headphones after buying a budget-friendly dupe a few years ago that was totally useless. Out of desperation, I got the Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones after doing a ton of research and snagging them on a Black Friday deal. The headphones usually go for $349.95 but are currently only $299.95. They covered my ears completely, were easy to set up, and connect via BlueTooth to my phone.

These Beats are equipped with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling mode that quiets some external noises, like my roommate talking on the phone in her room or street noise. I use the ANC mode when the DJ is silent, but TBH, it isn’t enough to drown out the bass when he’s making his music. In those cases, I’ll switch to music or white noise playlists, which does the trick when the bass is bumping. Yes, I can still hear the bass faintly, but it’s in the background enough so I can focus on writing.

Another solid feature is the stellar battery life — you get 22 hours of listening time before the battery dies. If you’re in a pinch and realize your headphones are dead, don’t panic. After 10 minutes of charging, you get three hours of battery life (which has saved me many times).

Honestly, they’re the best thing I purchased in 2020 and are must-haves if you’re in a frustrating WFH situation.

Like other versions of the Beats headphones, these fold up neatly, so they’re easy to take to work or on vacay without taking up too much room in your purse or backpack.

These headphones come in a variety of colors, like red, white and gold. I personally picked black, because I like more neutral tech accessories, but trust me, regardless of which color you choose, you’re going to be impressed by these next-level headphones.