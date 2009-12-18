Beatrice Inn NYC Opening in New Location

The old, but iconic West Village party house for the famed and privileged, the Beatrice Inn, will open its doors once more (kind of)! Paul Sevigny has returned from Paris with big plans for the former hot spot. Rumors are swirling about his apparent collaboration with Rose Bar owner, Nur Khan, for their two-level masterpiece to open in March. The twist? A new location. It will feature a restaurant and undergrond lounge making it a one-stop shop for fun that is sure to be immensely popular among those who love places like the Waverly Inn, as well as the former Beatrice crew that consisted of notables like Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, Lindsay Lohan, Colin Firth, Kate Moss, and of course,Jude Law.

Can’t wait? Neither can we, but that won’t stop us from getting our kicks at our (for the time being) favorite NYC watering holes:

1. Avenue





Notables including the Twilight cast and LiLo spend wild nights here. We will definitely be joining the crowd while we wait in growing anticipation for our new, but old favorite hangout, Beatrice Inn.

2. Boom Boom Room





Behold theBoom Boom Room, where the stars have flocked, crowding its obscure entry on the North side of the Standard Hotel. Enjoy the view overlooking the Meatpacking District and see and be seen while we wait for the month of March to arrive.

3. Bowery Hotel





This rooftop always brings back fond memories of fun summer nights as well as future weekend plans. A great spot to lounge your NYC nights away.

4. Butter





Butter’s amazing savory food and drink will have you out on the dance floor kicking your best Louboutin-clad foot forward and swaying that Haute Hippie dress to the music.

5. The Jane





Only the best hotel bar venue in the city, you wouldn’t want to miss entertaining nights here sipping champagne while enjoying well-dressed company and good music. In town with friends? Get a room at the Jane to ensure your entry into the infamous bar.

6. Provocateur





Located in the Gansevoort, meaning you’ll definitely enjoy your time spent drinking with friends and enjoying progressive vocal and indie music as well as the scenery. So exclusive, no insider pictures have been released!

7. Rose Bar





The ‘It’ place of Gramercy, Rose Bar is the perfect evening getaway to enjoy fine wine, champagne, and cocktails at your leisure. The decor always wows us, and the company is nothing to frown at.

8. SL





Upbeat and fun Simyone Lounge, known as SL, is the perfect place for a great night. Gather your friends and go have some fun before the only place you’ll be going is Paul Sevigny’s new digs.

9. CV





A new lounge in the Hotel Rivington thats whimsical decor alone sets the perfect tone to ensure a fun-filled evening out.

10. Chloe 81





An LES hidden treasure that is also owned by Sevigny and will provide you with entertaining nights until the big day when his new place opens. We can’t wait!