New details about the upcoming release of, “The Beatles: Rock Band” are out complete with a trailer of the video game for you to preview. (I really enjoy that it’s rated T for Teen because of mild lyrics and tobacco references.)

Even if you’re the kind of person who smacks themselves in the face with a Wii controller, you’re going to love this Rock Band game. Featuring 45 Beatles songs, you’ll play and sing (in three part harmonies no less) along with the Beatles as the game follows them from, “Saw Her Standing There” to “Here Comes the Sun.” Moreover, the game will include authentic voice recordings of The Beatles chatting in between recording sessions at Abbey Road.

The game is out September 9th for Xbox, Playstation and Wii, with a special Xbox 360 (I don’t know what that is) download to benefit Doctors Without Borders.