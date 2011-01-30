Beating The Sunday Blues: Songs To Instantly Lift Your Mood

Even your dog gets depressed on Sundays…

We all know what it’s like to wake up on a Sunday morning with that dreaded feeling in the pit of your stomach, knowing that your weekend is about to come to an abrupt end. As someone who truly lives for her weekends, I get one of the worst cases of the Sunday Blues you can imagine. That being said, this has also forced me to become somewhat of an expert at beating those aforementioned blues.

The most important lesson I’ve learned is that nothing will amplify your depression like sitting home alone all day being miserable. If you do decide to have a lazy Sunday, make sure you aren’t alone, and make sure you have some mood-lifting music blasting. Since music is the best medicine, here are 10 of my favorite songs that will lift your spirits for the week ahead. Are there any songs that put you in an instantly better mood? Let me know in the comments!

Juicy Biggie Smalls

“And if you don’t know, now you know…” Who doesn’t hear those lyrics and want to rap along?

Working For The Weekend Loverboy

You know it’s true…

Under The Sea The Little Mermaid

Nothing makes me happier than a classic Disney cartoon. It was too difficult to just pick one, so there are two Disney tunes on this playlist.

Hakuna Matata The Lion King

It’s my favorite Disney movie of all time, so obviously it makes the list.

Good Vibrations Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch

I like to think of this as my “batter up” song.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go Wham!

Because this song will forever remind me of the gas station scene in Zoolander! And lets face it, there’s nothing about that movie that doesn’t put me in a good mood.

Pocketful Of Sunshine Natasha Bedingfield

If you’ve seen Emma Stone in Easy A, then I don’t have to explain to you why this one made the cut. If you haven’t seen it, well then you’re missing out.

Banana Pancakes Jack Johnson

I went through a serious Jack Johnson phase in high school, so this song will always bring me back to those happy, carefree days.

Forever Chris Brown

It gets you every time… And you know I’m right!

Tearin’ Up My Heart *NSYNC

I still know all of the dance moves to this classic Nsync ditty so when I hear it, I will always get up and dance.