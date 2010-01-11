Beat the Seasonal Blues With Our Winter Survival Guide

The holidays have passed and Fashion Week is still a month away. It’s hard to accept, but we’re stuck in the grey, dog days of winter. This time of year is tough on everyone: It’s too cold to stroll the shops in the Village and it’s definitely too cold to picnic in the park.

But even though it’s the winter, there are still tons of activities — from cozying up with friends, to playing a fun game, to skating at an outdoor rink — that will lift your spirits and get you through the cold season. So don’t just sleep those grey winter days away. Beat the winter blues with our Winter Survival Guide. Trust us, it will be springtime before you know it.

During the winter, it’s important to stay warm. Shivering from the cold takes a toll on your immune system— your body stresses over raising your temperature instead of fighting germs. So curl up with a super-plush blanket (like these from Restoration Hardware, $39, pictured above) and enjoy some serious one-on-one time with that book that’s been sitting atop your bedside table for months.



1. Queue the DVD Player



Up. Inglourious Basterds. 500 Days of Summer. Stack your NetFlix queue and take a day to unwind by catching up on all those movies that you missed while you were lying by the pool, soaking up the sun last summer.

2. Moisturize



It’s not easy to accept the fact that our skin is just going to keep getting paler as we face the winter months, but it’s even harder to watch the bitter cold and harsh winds dry our skin out beyond belief. The low temperature and humidity levels rob the skin of its lipid layer, so keep your skin fresh by moisturizing with Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream ($15, at sephora.com) after showers and before you put on your gloves to step outside.

3. Explore New Nightlife



It may be a perfect excuse, but just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you have to hole up in your apartment and hibernate. After a day of vegging out in your apartment, opt for a fun night out with friends. Experience your city’s nightlife by catching a play, trying a different restaurant, or finding a new neighborhood bar. After all, a few drinks in a crowded karaoke bar will warm you right up…and probably even give you the confidence to grace the stage as the night carries on.

4. Layer



Warm clothes exist for a reason, so layer up and explore the outdoors. Hit the slopes, go sledding, or take a few laps around the local outdoor rink. Activities like this will pump up your heart rate and trigger the production of endorphins — hormones that significantly contribute to your happiness and overall well-being.



5. Set Aside Game Time



After a stressful work week, it’s fun to relax with friends at home. Instead of hanging out and watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians re-runs, enjoy each other’s company by hosting a game night. Mad Gab, Apples to Apples, and Imaginiff are great games that are sure to keep the laughter going all night long.

6. Light a Candle



When all else fails and you’re still dying to escape to warm weather, light a candle — like Anthropologie’s Capri Blue Jar Candle, $28, at anthropologie.com pictured above — and close your eyes. Its fusion of sugared oranges, lemons, limes, and mountain greens will carry your mind to the tropics in no time.

