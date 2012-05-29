Beat The Heat: Dress Hot Without Spending A Cool Wad Of Cash

With Memorial Day behind us, we can officially allow ourselves to enter summer mode. Dinners outside with close friends are way more appealing than deadlines and naps in a park become a part-time job (shhh). As temperatures sky rocket, we’re all left with that dreadful morning question: Can I just wear a bikini for the day?

We’ve scoured the internet and even shopped our best friends’ closets to compose a wardrobe that is (kind of) ready for the new season. But in our summer shopping haze, we seem to have forgotten about a few major details–our bank accounts and other logistics of the sort. There’s nothing worse than concocting a brilliantly layered outfit only to discover it’s more fitting for Antarctica than our morning commute or taking a dress to the cleaners to remove unmentionable stains after wearing it for a mere three hours (seriously, what gives?!)

Alas, we have a solution!

Here we present to you ten items that will keep you feeling and looking cool for under $100. Click through the slideshow above to see our top picks, and be sure to register as a user to tell us where you’re scooping up your summer basics on your streaming profile page!