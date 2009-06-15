Beastie Boys Premiere New Song at Bonnaroo

This past weekend, the Beastie Boys played Bonnaroo and debuted a new song that featured Nas. The unnamed track is allegedly set to be released in September on the Beastie Boys’ LP Hot Sauce Committee.

There is only grainy, shifty footage from the Beastie Boys and Nas Bonnaroo performance posted by Nah Right as of now. It’s a little hard to hear the song but I mean… You kind of know what the Beastie Boys sound like by now… Given the impromptu circumstances of shooting the footage, I give major props to Nah Right. Even with a tripod, I’m like a giraffe on roller skates when I try to hold a camera steady.

The Beastie Boys with Special Guest Nas at Bonnaroo 2009 from Bonnaroo on Vimeo.