Beastie Boys Give New Details on Their Upcoming Album

The Beastie Boys have set September 14th as the release date for their upcoming album, Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 out on Capitol Records. Nas and Santigold both make guest appearances on the album. NAS is heard on “Too Many Rappers,” which is the song the boys (and NAS) debuted at Bonnaroo this year. Check out the track list below.

If I were on the Hot Sauce Committee, I’d be the treasurer; I’m really good at math.

1 Tadlock’s Glasses

2 B-Boys In The Cut

3 Make Some Noise

4 Nonstop Disco Powerpack

5 OK

6 Too Many Rappers (Featuring NAS)

7 Say It

8 The Bill Harper Collection

9 Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win (Featuring Santigold)

10 Long Burn The Fire

11 Bundt Cake

12 Funky Donkey

13 Lee Majors Come Again

14 Multilateral Nuclear Disarmament

15 Pop Your Balloon

16 Crazy Ass Shit

17 Here’s A Little Something For Ya