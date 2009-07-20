Beastie Boys Cancel Summer Tour

Beastie Boys founder Adam Yauch announced today that the Boys will be canceling their summer tour after a cancerous tumor was found in Yauch’s left salivary gland. The Beastie Boys have also decided to postpone the release of their album Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 to allow ample time for Yauch’s recuperation.

The press release however sounds promising in Yauch’s recovery, explaining that because of the early detection, this diagnosis is treatable and will not leave a lasting affect on Yauch’s vocal chords.

Additionally, Yauch released the following video message regarding the tour cancellation:

Adam, we hope you get well soon.