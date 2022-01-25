Oprah & Halle Berry Convinced Me to Try This Minimalistic Blender—Here What’s I Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I make smoothies once or twice a day, every single day. If you’re a smoothie aficionado like me, you know the struggle that is finding a cute and effective blender. All of the models I’ve used in the past, I’ve stowed away in kitchen cupboards to shield my eyes from their unappealing and clunky looks. However, the Beast Blender has recently entered the chat, and it proves that not all blenders deserve to be hidden.

The Beast Blender has blown up lately, even receiving gold stars from the likes of Halle Berry and Oprah (it earned a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list!!). After seeing so much buzz around it online, I knew I had to try it for myself. Beast Health kindly sent me the blender, and I’ve been using it every single day since.

It’s the kitchen appliance you actually want to display on your counter because it’s that freakin’ chic. It has a super refined, modern, streamlined look that I have yet to see from any other blender. And the color options are immaculate—choose from Carbon Black, Pebble Grey and Cloud White (I have the black one and it looks SO sleek). TBH, I feel like a proud mom whenever I show anyone my kitchen and point to my shiny, new Beast Blender.

Besides its exceptional aesthetic, it also works like a dream. It’s taken me a little while to perfect my everyday smoothie, but I think I’ve nailed it, and I’m here to share all my thoughts and tips, below.

To start, this blender is built to last. The base is made of a powder-coated aluminum and the vessel is made of Tritan. This means the vessel’s walls are thick, durable and leak-proof. That’s not even touching on the fact that it can sense the temperature inside of the blender to prevent overheating (a.k.a. don’t try to blend hot soups and sauces in the Beast Blender). It also is smart enough to track the blade speed and continuously adjust so that it’s using the most efficient speed and torque.

You might’ve noticed that there’s only one button, the power button. This makes it super easy and straightforward to use. Press the button down for more than one second and a minute-long pre-programmed cycle will start. I add a lot of frozen fruit to my smoothies and have found the Beast Blender to have some difficulty breaking it down thoroughly. I’ve figured out that one and a half to two auto one-minute cycles give me my ideal thicker smoothie consistency.

I also love how the vessel is larger compared to most others of its kind, because cramming ingredients into a small blender cup is the absolute worst. The vessel has a rubber-like material on the bottom, which allows for better grip and prevents loud banging sounds whenever you set it down. The one thing I’d fix about the Beast Blender is the noise level. The powerful 1000-watt motor is incredible, but isn’t the quietest by any means. However, that’s just one small blemish compared to its many strong points.

Compared to other high-end models, shoppers confirm that the Beast model is the best around. “Previously I used the NutriBullet and Vitamix for my smoothies,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I took a chance on this unknown brand and couldn’t be happier. The gasket is sealed to not allow particles to get trapped and it blends my frozen berries well.”

To best care for your Beast Blender after each use, simply wipe the base with a damp towel. Rinse the blades under tap water and use a soapy sponge when necessary. Any other piece is dishwasher safe, but should only go on the top rack.

“The most impressive part of the Beast is its blending power. The one-minute interval program is the perfect length of time to ensure all of your ingredients are fully blended—no need to shake the bottle or re-blend multiple times!” wrote another shopper.

Whether you’re on the hunt for your next fave blender or need a gift for the juice and smoothie lover in your life, the Beast Blender is your answer. It might have a $155 price tag, but it’s well worth it.