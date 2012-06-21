Beards, Fancy Hats and Gowns Galore: Watch Keira Knightley in the “Anna Karenina” Trailer

If you thought The Great Gatsby was going to be the only big-time period piece of 2012, then think again. Dropping just yesterday, the new trailer for the Leo-Tolstoy-classic-turned-movie Anna Karenina has just hit the web, and crams in a lot of facial hair, fancy looking hats and over-the-top gowns like whoa in just two-and-a-half minutes.

It should also come as no surprise that this Joe Wright directed film stars Keira Knightley (the two of which have previously worked together on another period piece that went by the name of Atonement), Jude Law and a few other British actors pulling off their best Russian accents.

Personally, this editor is totally stoked to see the film as she once tried to attempt to read through the whole book but only got half-way through over the course of six months. (I was a busy bee in college, O.K.? Though, I have seen the last half of the 1935 film version, and I don’t think many others have, so there).

Set your peepers on the very grand trailer below, and let us know if you’ll be heading to the theaters come November 9th to see the film by leaving us a comment underneath.

[via WSJ; Photo by Laurie Sparham for Focus Features]

