Impress Your Friends With This Bit Of Fashion Trivia: Zara’s Name Was Inspired By A 1960s Film

During the past two weeks, we’ve learned two interesting fashion facts: First, that Diane von Furstenberg’s iconic wrap dress was inspired by her divorce, and this week we’ve been taught that fast-fashion stalwart Zara was named after a bearded Greek man.

According to Vogue UK, Zara’s communications director, Jesus Echevarria, told the New York Times that Armancio Ortega, the founder of Zara, first named the mega retailer Zorba after the 1964 film Zorba the Greek. Unbeknownst to Ortega, a bar just two blocks away was also named Zorba, and the bar’s owner vetoed the idea of having two establishments with the same name so close in proximity. Since the moulds for the store’s letters had already been made, they simply were rearranged, and thus Zara was born.

How’s that for a fantastic piece of useless knowledge to share next time your strolling past a Zara?