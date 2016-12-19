StyleCaster
The Street Style Guide to Wearing Beanies

In a world filled with off-the-shoulder tops, cropped turtlenecks, and wide-leg jeans, a beanie seems like the easiest thing to style: You put it on your head. But as evidenced by a friend who seemed truly perplexed recently—“I just don’t know where it should sit on my head or if it should flop over or stick straight up” is an actual, verbatim complaint she texted me recently—it’s not always that simple.

You may thing you’re just not a hat person, but you’d be wrong: Literally everyone, no matter your hairstyle or head shape, can pull off a beanie. It’s just about finding the right one: while we’d never deprive anyone of the newly on-trend pom pom beanie, long faces are better off with something a bit chunkier, and round faces can pull off something tighter. To prove our point, we found 26 models, bloggers, editors, and other stylish folk wearing the winter essential, as well as a similar style to shop.

1 of 52
Photo: Getty Images

AEO Snowflake Beanie, $20; at American Eagle

Photo: American Eagle Outfitters
Photo: Getty Images

Tna Glacial Slouchy Hat, $30; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Photo: Getty Images

ASOS Oversized Boyfriend Rib Beanie, $13; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Photo: Getty Images

ASOS Rib Bright Blue Faux Fur Pom Beanie, $19; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Photo: Getty Images

ASOS Fluffy Super Soft Beanie, $16; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Photo: Getty Images

Eugenia Kim Felix Wool Hat; $175; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Photo: Getty Images

Acrylic Watch Hat, $10; at Carhartt

Photo: Carhartt
Photo: Getty Images

Christobelle Bow Hat, $70; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco
Photo: Getty Images

Soyer Reversible Cashmere Hat, $290; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
Photo: Getty Images

FW15 Supreme Grid Beanie Black Gray Cuffed Box Logo Classic Hat White Plaid Cap, $60; at Ebay

Photo: Ebay
Photo: Getty Images

Ribbed Knit Beanie, $4; at Forever21

Photo: Forever21
Photo: Getty Images

Pompom Hat, $13; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Photo: Getty Images

Wool-blend Hat, $10; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Photo: Getty Images

Pom Knit Beanie, $12; at Hollister

Photo: Hollister
Photo: Getty Images

Cozy-Knit Beanie, $40; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Photo: Getty Images

Bright Ideas Knit Beanie in Pink, $10; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal
Photo: Getty Images

Seed Bobble Beanie, $100; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Photo: Getty Images

Ribbed Beanie, $65; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Photo: Getty Images

BCBGMAXAZRIA Fiesta Beanie; $58; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Photo: Getty Images

Hat 97023, $18; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
Photo: Getty Images

Lightweight Beanie for Women, $5; at Old Navy

Photo: Old Navy
Photo: Getty Images

1717 Olive Cable Knit Beanie, $44; at ShopBop

Photo: ShopBop
Photo: Getty Images

Inverni Cashmere Beanie with Tonal Pom, $295; at ShopBop

Photo: ShopBop
Photo: Getty Images

Plain Fluffy Beanie, $22; at TOPSHOP

Photo: TOPSHOP
Photo: Getty Images

Clyde Arp Knit Hat In Acid Yellow Reflector, $88; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
Photo: Getty Images

OBEY Linden Beanie, $10; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

