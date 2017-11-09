17 Beanies and Knitted Hats to Top Off Any Winter Outfit

We hate to be a buzzkill, but it’s finally starting to actually feel a little wintry (at least for us New Yorkers). As we’ve mentioned before, one of the only things that gets us through the long, gray, slushy cold season is fashion. Whether it’s getting creative with layers, treating yourself to a warm new scarf, or curating your sweater collection, the least you can do when it’s too cold to deal is to enjoy wrapping yourself up in pretty, cozy clothes and accessories.

We’ve heard that you can lose a lot of body heat through your head. Well, okay, so it’s a debated fact and could quite possibly be a myth, but we know that when our ears and head aren’t covered, somehow we’re just freezing everywhere else. Aside from keeping you warm, beanies and knitted hats also cover up third-day unwashed hair (don’t judge!) and generally just make you look casually cool—like you know you look good, but you DGAF, because you’re just really damn comfy.

Convinced that it’s time to expand your comfy winter hat collection yet? Well, the 17 beanies and knitted hats ahead will definitely do the trick, if we didn’t talk you into it yet.