Beanie Feldstein Is Sparkling for *Days* in Her Gorgeous Oscars Dress

I’ll admit it: I’m a huge Beanie Feldstein stan. The actress is cool, relatable, talented, stylish—You name it. And after seeing her gorgeous Golden Globes ensemble, I knew Beanie Feldstein’s 2020 Oscars look would most likely be even better. It’s not always smart to assume a celebrity will step out in a stunning red carpet outfit, but in the case of one Beanie Feldstein, I was definitely correct. The actress strutted the Oscars red carpet wearing a sparkly black and white gown, and I’m suddenly filled with formal wear inspiration.

Dressed in an absolutely stunning black and white custom Miu Miu dress, Feldstein posed for the cameras. The dress totally reminds me of what I’d want to wear to prom, but majorly amped up. The sparkly (!!!) detail was *chef’s kiss* as well. This girl is seriously covered in sparkles. The last time Beanie Feldstein stepped foot on the Oscars red carpet was in 2018, when she wore a black and white ombre gown, and while this year’s take had the same color scheme, it’s clear actress has since had a bit of a style evolution. This year’s gown was the perfect mixture of classic style and stunning detail, and I couldn’t love it (or Beanie!) more.

Not one to typically overdo it in the accessories department, Feldstein kept it simple with diamond earrings. Her hair, which was in a half-up Hollywood glam style, perfectly accentuated her look’s halter neckline. With a smoky eye and subtle pink lip, the actress truly created an idyllic Oscars red carpet ensemble.

While, unfortunately, Beanie Feldstein isn’t nominated for an Academy Award (Did the members of the Academy not see her incredible work in Booksmart ?!), the actress will be presenting during the awards. At least we get to see this incredible woman shine brightly on the stage—even if it’s not to accept an award for herself. If I ever have a say in these things in the future, you bet your bottom dollar she’ll receive myriad nominations.