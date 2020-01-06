Beanie Feldstein Is a Vision in Navy on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

If you haven’t had a movie night with your BFFs where you all sit there and laugh hysterically at Booksmart, what are you even doing with your life? It’s definitely in my top ten films of 2019, and a lot of that is due to the part my queen Beanie Feldstein plays. Not only is the actress nominated for her role in the film, but Beanie Feldstein’s 2020 Golden Globes look is worthy of its own award.

Dressed in an absolutely stunning navy gown, Feldstein strutted the red carpet. The dress actually reminds me of what I wore to prom junior year of high school, but elevated a million times over. The bodice was perfectly beaded with gorgeous sequins, and the color was absolutely *chef’s kiss.* The last time Beanie Feldstein was on the Golden Globes red carpet was many moons ago accompanying her brother, Jonah Hill. For the 2020 Golden Globes, the actress held her damn own, and I couldn’t be happier with this classic look.

Sticking to the navy theme, Beanie Feldstein donned a navy headband (We love a hair accessory!) and navy earrings. It was the sparkly monochromatic look of my dreams. I truly wish 17-year-old me headed to prom could have seen this beautiful ensemble before she walked out the door. At least nowadays I have Beanie Feldstein’s red carpet looks for all my fashion inspiration.

While Beanie Feldstein could totally be nominated for her outfit alone, the actress is up for Best Performance by An Actress in a Comedy or Musical Motion Picture. Her work in Booksmart is funny, smart and totally relatable, and she is definitely worthy of this award. This may be Beanie Feldstein’s first Golden Globe nomination, but I have a very strong feeling it won’t be her last. I cannot way to see what the actress does in 2020.