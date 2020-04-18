If You Think Bean Bag Chairs Are Just For Kids, Think Again

Sure, bean bag chairs may be known for their unparalleled comfort and sinking-sand like effect, but they’re also kind of synonymous with kid’s bedrooms and nurseries rather than living rooms and adult spaces. But, if you think these chairs are too infantile for your grown-up taste or will clash with your stylish home decor set-up, it’s time to reframe your perspective, my friend. Believe me, today’s adult-friendly bean bag chair options are nothing like the tacky and flagrantly bright-hued ones you had when you were growing up, nor do they resemble the horrific style that the ’70s and ’80s brought forth.

Perhaps more importantly, these new-generation bean bag chairs have also been completely upgraded with sturdier constructions and luxe materials to prevent rips, splits and other mishaps that you most likely experienced when you were a kid. Finally, the formerly slouch-inspiring designs are no longer a problem. These new and improved models are actually constructed to help promote better posture and keep you upright and aligned.

1. Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair

This over-sized and super comfy bean bag chair is lined with removable and machine-washable microfiber fabric for a soft and luxurious feel. For even more added comfort, it’s also stuffed with shredded memory foam to allow you to seamlessly collapse into this soothing seating option.

2. Big Joe Stack Plush Bean Bag Chair

If you’re looking for a super comfy bean back chair that actually props you upright, while adding back support as well, this chair is an awesome option for you. Lined with plush fabric and filled with megahh beans that fit to the body’s contours as you sit, this relaxing chair is perfect for both comfort and productivity.

3. Jaxx Pillow Saxx Huge Bean Bag Floor Pillow

This 5.5 feet bean bag chair features a removable and machine-washable cover and is filled with cozy, shredded polyurethane micro-cushion stuffing for the ultimate lounging session. It’s also a multi-functional piece, doubling as a crash pad for house guests (or yourself) or hammock.