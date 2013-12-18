Gift We Love: A Slouchy Beaded Clutch To Add Vintage Charm

What: This super-charming (and super-affordable!) beaded evening clutch.

Why: Between the beading, pearls, and the slouchy shape, we’re loving the uniquely vintage vibe this bag emits. In fact, we can’t help but think it resembles something a grandmother would pass down to her stylish granddaughter.

How: Part of this bag’s charm is its ability to go with pretty much anything, from black velvet shorts and opaque tights, to a simple dress. Of course, it’ll also add a dose of interest to a quotidien outfit; simply carry it with a pair of skinny jeans and a simple T-shirt and enjoy the evening!

Who it’s for: Your retro BFF, your mother (or mother-in-law), a chic aunt, or your older sister.

Embellished Pearl Clutch, $63; at ASOS