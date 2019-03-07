StyleCaster
Beaded Bridesmaid Dresses So Cute You’ll Want Them All

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Candace Napier.

When contemplating bridesmaid dresses, our minds tend to wander in two directions: color and silhouette. Rarely do we consider the texture of a bridesmaid gown, the aesthetic of the textile it’s rendered in, the tactile depth it’s bringing to the table. But in ignoring this element, we overlook entire arrays of bridesmaid dresses just waiting to chic up any wedding they’re invited to. And among these oft-underrated genres is one of the most stunning bridesmaid dress categories around: beaded bridesmaid dresses.

Beaded bridesmaid dresses are a lot like sequin bridesmaid dresses, but they feel subtler, more elegant and a little more mature. You might take a sequin bridesmaid dress to a fun, flashy party, but you’d take a beaded bridesmaid gown to a ball or a gala. Beaded embellishments offer the same eye-catching style as sequins, but their understatement lends them a more sophisticated feel. They step back, allowing others to take them in without demanding much of anyone—achieving that effortless, cool-girl nonchalance that seems to epitomize so many love interests in fiction novels.

What’s nice? While sequin bridesmaid dresses tend to involve allover sequins, beaded bridesmaid dresses offer more variety. Whether you’re looking for a gown dripping with embellishments or a dress adorned with more occasional beading, you’re sure to find it—and in myriad cuts and colors, too. The beaded bridesmaid dress landscape is vast and varied, and it’s just waiting for an appreciate shopper to dive in.

1. Aidan Mattox Allover Beaded Gown, $296.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue

We didn’t realize ice periwinkle was even a shade, but there’s no denying it’s a truly perfect bridesmaid dress color.

2. Sundress Neo Long Dress, $271 at Shopbop

A modern-day fairytale, captured in a single gown.

3. Lace and Beads Scatter Embellished Tulle Midi Dress, $135 at ASOS

Cute, understated and veritably bridesmaid-perfect.

4. Nymph Dress, $320 at BHLDN

OK, this gown is so stunning the bride might want it for herself.

5. Beaded Floral Fringe Midi Dress, $285 at ASOS

A creative (and sleek AF) take on the classic beaded midi.

6. Moon Dress, $580 at BHLDN

Proof beads can still look understated and sophisticated—even when they’re covering a gown.

7. Sion Dress, $220 at BHLDN

A mini your bridesmaids will be rewearing for years to come.

8. Lotti Dress, $328 at BHLDN

Because sequins and beads aren’t mutually exclusive.

9. Cluster Drop Bead Cami Slip Dress, $64.50 at ASOS

We’ve been obsessed with this slip midi since we first laid eyes on it. Perfect for parties and weddings alike, it’s a wonder we haven’t already ordered it.

10. Aidan Mattox Pleated Mesh Beaded Gown, $206.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Sexy without being showy, this gown is sure to delight your bridesmaids—and keep them looking wedding-appropriate.

11. Frock and Frill Allover Embroidered Midi Dress, $99 at ASOS

Beads, embroidery and ruffles—oh my.

12. Sandres Dress, $390 at BHLDN

Another allover beaded gown that still looks totally sophisticated.

13. Delicate Beaded Strappy-Back Midi Dress, $48 at ASOS

A classic bridesmaid dress cut and color—with just enough beaded detail to shake things up.

14. Plymouth Dress, $280 at BHLDN

Stunning, understated and full of rewear potential.

15. Aidan Mattox Beaded A-Line Dress, $262.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This dress looks like it was designed to dress a bridal party.

16. Angel Maxi Dress, $621 at Free People

Easily dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. (In other words, your bridesmaids will love it.)

17. Belize Dress, $275 at BHLDN

A longline beaded gown fit for any season.

18. Mini Kimono Dress with Starburst Beading, $103 at ASOS

Sexy but not terribly over-the-top. (Your bridesmaids will love it—we can all but guarantee that.)

19. Elowen Dress, $130-180 at BHLDN

Pretty hard to argue with this one.

20. Jamila Dress, $440 at BHLDN

Render your bridesmaids princesses in a fairytale—because seriously, this gown is dreamy.

21. Aidan Mattox Striped Beaded Cocktail Dress, $296.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If your wedding’s a party-worthy occasion, let it be known through your bridesmaid dress choice.

22. Fresna Dress, $230 at BHLDN

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: Gray is a seriously underrated bridesmaid dress color—and this beaded option is all kinds of romantic.

23. Glamorous Gala Black Embroidered Dress, $94 at Lulus

Because black is absolutely on the bridesmaid dress meu.

24. Aidan Mattox Short-Sleeve Beaded Gown, $371.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Equal parts elegant and fun (kind of the sartorial holy grail, if you ask us).

25. Aidan Mattox Beaded Halterneck Cocktail Dress, $273.75 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A dress your bridesmaids will be thankful to have in their closets.

26. Aidan Mattox Deep-V Beaded Gown, $197.99-371.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This gown could skew seriously sleek or seriously industrial, depending on how you style it.

27. Alice + Olivia Amina Beaded Sweetheart Dress, $1,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If your wedding palette involves pink and yellow, this dress is practically begging to make it on your bridesmaid dress shortlist.

28. Blaise Dress, $260 at BHLDN

Flapper style—gone contemporary-chic.

29. Aidan Mattox Beaded Mesh Gown, $262.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Imagine a line of these leading the bride down the aisle. Did your jaw just drop? Because ours did.

30. Aidan Mattox Sheer Beaded Gown, $330 at Saks Fifth Avenue

One of the most rewearable bridesmaid dresses we’ve ever laid eyes on.

31. Aidan Mattox Beaded Sleeveless Midi Dress, $221.25 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A quintessential bridesmaid dress cut in a quintessential bridesmaid dress color.

 

