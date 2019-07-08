StyleCaster
If Buying Every Beaded Bag in Sight Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Cierra Miller.

It is the year 2019, and the line between jewelry and other accessories has become incredibly blurry. Embellishments once reserved exclusively for jewelry—namely, beads—have now permeated other sartorial realms—namely, bags. The gateway drug to the now-pervasive beaded bag trend was likely the beaded dress—a statement-making must-have worth whipping out at parties when one wants to come across AEAP (As Extra As Possible). Once the barrier between jewelry and dresses was broken down, it was only a matter of time before the barriers between jewelry and other fashion items were expunged, as well.

These days, we’re living in a full-blown beaded bag renaissance. The trend first made its way into the zeitgeist during summer 2018, but people so loved the idea of bejeweled totes, clutches and crossbodies that they resurrected the movement for summer 2019, too. It’s become obvious to, well, everyone that there’s no wrong way to get your bead on. Hang beads from your ears. Drape them around your neck. Encircle your wrists in them. And adorn your go-to handbags with them, too. Because when camp is the movement (and by all definitions, in 2019, it is), no touch is too grand, too maximalist.

Coco Chanel’s once-widely revered advice “When accessorizing, always take off the last thing you’ve put one” has been cast aside in favor of arts-and-crafty flair. No outfit is complete unless it is sparkling, dazzling, intimidating. No bag is complete unless it’s covered in beads.

A beaded bag that fully understands your immense need for a vacation.

Delduca Beaded Colorblock Bag $233
Aughts-inspired, without feeling ill-fit for 2019.

BEY Chunky Beaded Shoulder Bag $30
So precious we’re tempted to snap it up in every single color.

SAGA Lime Beaded Tote Bag $60
A fresh take on florals.

Brea Floral Beaded Handbag $39
Because sometimes the beads aren’t layered on—they’re woven in.

Beaded Grab Bag $48
A nod to last summer’s clear accessory obsession.

Goldie Beaded Clear Grab Bag $60
We told you we wanted it in every single color.

SAGA Pink Beaded Tote Bag $60
Camp, layered over camp.

Susan Alexandra Scorpio Bag $385
How many teeny-tiny bucket bags is too many teeny-tiny bucket bags? (Clearly not asking for a friend.)

She's So Fun Beaded Bucket Bag $48
The more beads, the merrier.

Susan Alexandra Janie Bag $430
For the beaded bag fan who doesn’t want to stray too far from the norm.

Cult Gaia Riya Beaded Tote $186
Fruit accessories are having a moment, after all.

Susan Alexandra Strawberry Bag $231
A clutch so cute you won’t mind how absolutely massive it is.

Rosantica Multicolored Danielle Beaded… $183
Because of course there are situations in which you’d want someone to know what, exactly, you were toting around.

Beaded Boxy Clutch Bag $36
Patchwork, done the beaded bag way.

Susan Alexandra Ash Bag $360
A humble crossbody—but one sure to jingle about every time you take a step.

Beaded Wood Crossbody Bag $59
Metallic pink pearls and translucent pink crystals? Yes. Please.

Skinndip Queenie Beaded Crossbody Bag $26
’60s vibe, rendered in a very 2019 format.

Susan Alexandra Joni Bag $360
Because of course there are beaded belt bags on offer.

Rosantica Joe Beaded Tassel Belt Bag $114
Fodder for your next Instagram.

Maddie Wooden Beaded Handbag $14.99
Striped bags are already underrated. But beaded striped bags? Another class of rare, entirely.

Susan Alexandra Striped Beaded Tote $290
A near-constant reminder to eat your fruit.

Susan Alexandra Healthy Bag $295
A pearl iteration, for the fan of classically chic style.

Pieces Beaded Bag $56
For mega-fans of the manicure hand emoji.

Susan Alexandra Handbag $385
Beaded bags in their classiest iteration.

Wooden Beaded Circle Handle Bag $79
Plaid, done the bejeweled way.

Loeffler Randall Beaded Coastal Tote $278
Just translucent enough.

Sam Edelman Violet Acrylic Beaded Bag $68
Eye-catching enough to elevate any ensemble.

Susan Alexandra Geometric Beaded Tote $360
The accessory equivalent of a lemon drop.

Lovers + Friends Thom Beaded Purse $178
For the fan of organic materials.

Cult Gaia Cora Clutch $158
Opaque or translucent? You choose.

Sweet Shirley Beaded Clutch $198
A tote sure to play well with your favorite tortoiseshell watch. And your favorite tortoiseshell glasses. And every other tortoiseshell accessory in your repertoire, too.

Cult Gaia Cora Beaded Tote Bag $215
Your middle school self would’ve loved this bag. Your full-adult self will love it more.

Skinnydip Samira Striped Multicolored… $24
Because heart-shaped accessories are cuter when it isn’t February.

Loeffler Randall Maria Heart Clutch $278
A three-dimensional fruit decal? Here for it.

Susan Alexandra Petit Ma Cherie Bag $290
Pair it with flair jeans for campy-mod style.

Striped Beaded Bag $17.43
Because two kinds of beads are better than one.

Olivia Beaded Mini Handbag $39
Orange is an endlessly underrated summer shade. And oranges are an endlessly underrated summer detail. This bag hopes to rectify both those injustices in one fell swoop.

Susan Alexandra Citrus Bag $168
The most delightful crossbody we’ve laid eyes on in a long, long time.

Susan Alexandra Merry Crossbody Bag $385
A bag designed with your phone in mind.

Beaded Crossbody Bag $22.90
The fact that it’s “mini” makes this beaded bag all the cuter.

Loeffler Randall Mini Beaded Hobo Bag $195
Opaque enough to feel all natural.

Aria Beaded Handbag $9.99
Susan Alexandra is on the beaded bag beat, and we’re eternally grateful.

Susan Alexandra Merry Bag $360
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

