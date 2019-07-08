If Buying Every Beaded Bag in Sight Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right

Scroll To See More Images

It is the year 2019, and the line between jewelry and other accessories has become incredibly blurry. Embellishments once reserved exclusively for jewelry—namely, beads—have now permeated other sartorial realms—namely, bags. The gateway drug to the now-pervasive beaded bag trend was likely the beaded dress—a statement-making must-have worth whipping out at parties when one wants to come across AEAP (As Extra As Possible). Once the barrier between jewelry and dresses was broken down, it was only a matter of time before the barriers between jewelry and other fashion items were expunged, as well.

These days, we’re living in a full-blown beaded bag renaissance. The trend first made its way into the zeitgeist during summer 2018, but people so loved the idea of bejeweled totes, clutches and crossbodies that they resurrected the movement for summer 2019, too. It’s become obvious to, well, everyone that there’s no wrong way to get your bead on. Hang beads from your ears. Drape them around your neck. Encircle your wrists in them. And adorn your go-to handbags with them, too. Because when camp is the movement (and by all definitions, in 2019, it is), no touch is too grand, too maximalist.

Coco Chanel’s once-widely revered advice “When accessorizing, always take off the last thing you’ve put one” has been cast aside in favor of arts-and-crafty flair. No outfit is complete unless it is sparkling, dazzling, intimidating. No bag is complete unless it’s covered in beads.

A beaded bag that fully understands your immense need for a vacation.

Aughts-inspired, without feeling ill-fit for 2019.

So precious we’re tempted to snap it up in every single color.

A fresh take on florals.

Because sometimes the beads aren’t layered on—they’re woven in.

A nod to last summer’s clear accessory obsession.

We told you we wanted it in every single color.

Camp, layered over camp.

How many teeny-tiny bucket bags is too many teeny-tiny bucket bags? (Clearly not asking for a friend.)

The more beads, the merrier.

For the beaded bag fan who doesn’t want to stray too far from the norm.

Fruit accessories are having a moment, after all.

A clutch so cute you won’t mind how absolutely massive it is.

Because of course there are situations in which you’d want someone to know what, exactly, you were toting around.

Patchwork, done the beaded bag way.

A humble crossbody—but one sure to jingle about every time you take a step.

Metallic pink pearls and translucent pink crystals? Yes. Please.

’60s vibe, rendered in a very 2019 format.

Because of course there are beaded belt bags on offer.

Fodder for your next Instagram.

Striped bags are already underrated. But beaded striped bags? Another class of rare, entirely.

A near-constant reminder to eat your fruit.

A pearl iteration, for the fan of classically chic style.

For mega-fans of the manicure hand emoji.

Beaded bags in their classiest iteration.

Plaid, done the bejeweled way.

Just translucent enough.

Eye-catching enough to elevate any ensemble.

The accessory equivalent of a lemon drop.

For the fan of organic materials.

Opaque or translucent? You choose.

A tote sure to play well with your favorite tortoiseshell watch. And your favorite tortoiseshell glasses. And every other tortoiseshell accessory in your repertoire, too.

Your middle school self would’ve loved this bag. Your full-adult self will love it more.

Because heart-shaped accessories are cuter when it isn’t February.

A three-dimensional fruit decal? Here for it.

Pair it with flair jeans for campy-mod style.

Because two kinds of beads are better than one.

Orange is an endlessly underrated summer shade. And oranges are an endlessly underrated summer detail. This bag hopes to rectify both those injustices in one fell swoop.

The most delightful crossbody we’ve laid eyes on in a long, long time.

A bag designed with your phone in mind.

The fact that it’s “mini” makes this beaded bag all the cuter.

Opaque enough to feel all natural.

Susan Alexandra is on the beaded bag beat, and we’re eternally grateful.

