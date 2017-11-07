20 Gorgeous Beaded Accessories That Will Bring Boho Energy to Any Outfit

Whether you’re an accessories minimalist, who doesn’t like to clutter up your look with too much jewelry and extra hats, scarves, or belts, or a dedicated maximalist who’s into piling on all the pretty paraphernalia (hey, it’s on-trend); beaded accessories definitely deserve a place in your collection.

Beads have been around for 40,000 years—they were one of the earliest items humans traded, and are thought to even predate language itself—which is why anything beaded has an earthy, tribal air that isn’t just pretty, but also carries the weight of history.

From Native American-inspired turquoise beaded necklaces to slip-on sneakers with beaded detailing, there are tons of different ways to work a variety of gorgeous beads into your look. To shop some of the beaded accessories we’re currently coveting, click through the slideshow, ahead.