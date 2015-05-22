Your Ultimate Guide to Beach Bag Essentials—in Stop Motion!

Memorial Day Weekend is the official kickoff to summer and—if you’re anything like us—you’ve got nothing but sun and sand on your mind. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the lake, or the backyard pool, it’s the perfect time to pick out a fresh new bikini and sandals and get in the mood for summer. Rather than readying our BBQ recipes, we’ve been stocking up on light layers, bright colors, and an endless array of shades to prepare for the holiday.

To help kick off your packing inspiration list, we created this adorable stop-motion video filled with everything you possibly need for your weekend beach getaway. From a printed romper for night time to the perfect metallic sandals, and a bottle of tequila for extra fun, we have all of your necessities covered in the video above.

Wallie Playsuit in Batik Print ($211), Rachel Pally; Coco Sunglasses in Flamingo ($59.95), KOMONO; Sandals ($165), Cocobelle; Bikini ($77, $86) LSpace and Vita Coco; Backpack, Hat, J.Crew; Fishnet Shirt, Dress, Red Carter Swim; Towel ($42), BOSS Home; Tequila, Avion.