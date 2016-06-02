StyleCaster
25 Beachy Wedding Dresses for Your Seaside ‘I Dos’

Leah Faye Cooper
by
The term wedding dress often conjures images of princessy ball gowns, voluminous tulle frocks, and heavily beaded satin numbers. While all are appropriate for certain wedding locales—say a church or castle-like estate—if you’re planning a beach wedding, you’ll likely want something a bit more light and airy.

You’ll need a dress that will no doubt distinguish you as the bride, but one that’s also comfortable enough to wear outdoors and perhaps ideal for rocking with bare feet.

Enter the gallery above. Some were designed to be worn as wedding gowns while others are ultra-pretty dresses that just happen to fit the bridal bill, but all are perfect for a surf-and-sand setting. Click through to find one perfect for your beach wedding.

Inca Gown, $2,229; at Grace Loves Lace

Self-Portrait Penelope Tiered Crepon-Trimmed Guipure Lace Gown, $1,420; at Net-A-Porter

The Farrah, $4,400; at Stone Fox Bride

Dima Dress, $648; at Reformation

Rachel Zoe Rory Floral Fil Coupe Gown, $595; at Bloomingdale's

Odylyn the Ceremony Anna Gown, $2,750; at Free People

Alexis Eveline Sleeveless Lace Maxi Dress, $726; at Bergdorf Goodman

Sachin & Babi Noir Sleeveless Plunging V-Neck Tiered Maxi Dress, $595; at Neiman Marcus

Brianna Gown, $330; at J. Crew

Alice McCall Alanis Dress, $400; at BHLDN

Philosphy Di Lorenzo Serafini Cutwork Lace Gown, $809; at Barneys

The Dree, $3,800; at Stone Fox Bride

Spell the Gypsy Collective x Free People Casablanca Lace Halter Gown, $1,190; at Free People

The Jetset Diaries Tuscani Maxi Dress, $300; at ASOS

Versace Knotted Strapless Silk Column Gown, $5,200; at Bergdorf Goodman

Camilla and Marc Sleeveless Burnout Flowy Gown, $750; at Neiman Marcus

Gary Graham Ruffled-Skirt Silk Tank Dress, $1,290; at Barneys

The Bali, $5,900; at Stone Fox Bride

Grace Loves Lace x Free People Lola Set, $1,600; at Free People

Fame and Partners Bridal Tiered Maxi Dress, $445; at ASOS

Roberto Cavalli Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Voile Gown, $3,650; at Net-A-Porter

Dress the Population Lace Fit and Flare Maxi, $238; at Nordstrom

Adrienne Gown, $550; at J. Crew

Payal Jain Kavita Dress, $650; at BHLDN

Temptation Positano V-Neck Long Dress, $750; at Barneys

