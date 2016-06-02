25 Beachy Wedding Dresses for Your Seaside ‘I Dos’

The term wedding dress often conjures images of princessy ball gowns, voluminous tulle frocks, and heavily beaded satin numbers. While all are appropriate for certain wedding locales—say a church or castle-like estate—if you’re planning a beach wedding, you’ll likely want something a bit more light and airy.

You’ll need a dress that will no doubt distinguish you as the bride, but one that’s also comfortable enough to wear outdoors and perhaps ideal for rocking with bare feet.

Enter the gallery above. Some were designed to be worn as wedding gowns while others are ultra-pretty dresses that just happen to fit the bridal bill, but all are perfect for a surf-and-sand setting. Click through to find one perfect for your beach wedding.