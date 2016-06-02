25 Beachy Wedding Dresses for Your Seaside ‘I Dos’

The term wedding dress often conjures images of princessy ball gowns, voluminous tulle frocks, and heavily beaded satin numbers. While all are appropriate for certain wedding locales—say a church or castle-like estate—if you’re planning a beach wedding, you’ll likely want something a bit more light and airy.
You’ll need a dress that will no doubt distinguish you as the bride, but one that’s also comfortable enough to wear outdoors and perhaps ideal for rocking with bare feet.
Enter the gallery above. Some were designed to be worn as wedding gowns while others are ultra-pretty dresses that just happen to fit the bridal bill, but all are perfect for a surf-and-sand setting. Click through to find one perfect for your beach wedding.
Self-Portrait Penelope Tiered Crepon-Trimmed Guipure Lace Gown, $1,420; at Net-A-Porter
Sachin & Babi Noir Sleeveless Plunging V-Neck Tiered Maxi Dress, $595; at Neiman Marcus
Alice McCall Alanis Dress, $400; at BHLDN
Philosphy Di Lorenzo Serafini Cutwork Lace Gown, $809; at Barneys
Spell the Gypsy Collective x Free People Casablanca Lace Halter Gown, $1,190; at Free People
The Jetset Diaries Tuscani Maxi Dress, $300; at ASOS
Camilla and Marc Sleeveless Burnout Flowy Gown, $750; at Neiman Marcus
Gary Graham Ruffled-Skirt Silk Tank Dress, $1,290; at Barneys
Grace Loves Lace x Free People Lola Set, $1,600; at Free People
Fame and Partners Bridal Tiered Maxi Dress, $445; at ASOS
Roberto Cavalli Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Voile Gown, $3,650; at Net-A-Porter
Dress the Population Lace Fit and Flare Maxi, $238; at Nordstrom
Payal Jain Kavita Dress, $650; at BHLDN
Temptation Positano V-Neck Long Dress, $750; at Barneys