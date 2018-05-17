StyleCaster
33 Perfect Beach Snacks to Have on Hand While You Lay Out

33 Perfect Beach Snacks to Have on Hand While You Lay Out

by
Beach Snacks
Photo: Cup of Jo

There are a million things to love about the beach: the warm sand between our toes, relaxing under the sun’s rays, taking a dip in the cool ocean… the list goes on and on. But one thing we don’t love? Getting stranded on the shore when we’re starving. There’s nothing worse than having to walk 1.3 million miles across scorching hot sand to get a snack when you’re hungry. That means you’re not only gonna need a cute bathing suit, some corkscrew-free wine, and a wide-brimmed hat for your trip, but some beach-friendly snacks are also in order.

MORE: How to Protect Your Hair at the Beach This Summer

We’ve rounded up 33 yummy snacks that are easy to put together and totally portable. On top of that, they’re light, healthy (enough), and—most importantly—will prevent you from having to get up from the ideal spot you staked out. #Priorities.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.

STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Pin It
33 Easy, Make-Ahead Beach Snacks to Pack in Your Cooler | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Mini Blue Cheese Balls
Mini Blue Cheese Balls

Recipe by: FoodieCrush

Photo: FoodieCrush
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Watermelon Yogurt Pops
Watermelon Yogurt Pops

Recipe by: Homemade in the Kitchen

Photo: Homemade in the Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Mini Tomato Frittatas with Dill
Mini Tomato Frittatas with Dill

Recipe by: Love & Lemons

Photo: Love & Lemons
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Berry Watermelon Fruit Salad
Berry Watermelon Fruit Salad

Recipe by: Fork Knife Swoon

Photo: Fork Knife Swoon
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Za'atar Spiced Chickpea Crackers
Za'atar Spiced Chickpea Crackers

Recipe by: Dishing up the Dirt

Photo: Dishing up the Dirt
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Simple Seedy Slaw
Simple Seedy Slaw

Recipe by: Cookie and Kate

Photo: Cookie and Kate
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Broccoli and Cheddar Quinoa Bites
Broccoli and Cheddar Quinoa Bites

Recipe by: Closet Cooking

Photo: Closet Cooking
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Balsamic-Ginger Grilled Portobella Mushrooms
Balsamic-Ginger Grilled Portobella Mushrooms

Recipe by: The Roasted Root

Photo: The Roasted Root
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Summer Squash Slaw with Toasted Almonds and Feta
Summer Squash Slaw with Toasted Almonds and Feta

Recipe by: Dishing up the Dirt

Photo: Dishing up the Dirt
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Tomato Stack Salad with Corn and Avocado
Tomato Stack Salad with Corn and Avocado

Recipe by: The Roasted Root

Photo: The Roasted Root
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Chewy Cherry-Walnut Oatmeal Energy Bars
Chewy Cherry-Walnut Oatmeal Energy Bars

Recipe by: Veganosity

Photo: Veganosity
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Three-Ingredient Tomato Sandwich
Three-Ingredient Tomato Sandwich

Recipe by: Cup of Jo

Photo: Cup of Jo
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Collard Wraps with Chickpea Walnut Meat
Collard Wraps with Chickpea Walnut Meat

Recipe by: Dishing up the Dirt

Photo: Dishing up the Dirt
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Nacho Cheese Kale Chips
Nacho Cheese Kale Chips

Recipe by: The Roasted Root

Photo: The Roasted Root
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola Bars
Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Recipe by: Minimalist Baker

Photo: Minimalist Baker
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Fruit Skewers
Fruit Skewers

Recipe by: By Stephanie Lynn

Photo: By Stephanie Lynn
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | BLT Summer Rolls with Avocado
BLT Summer Rolls with Avocado

Recipe by: Avocado Pesto

Photo: Avocado Pesto
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Tropical Rainbow Vegetable Rice with Pineapple Coconut Tahini
Tropical Rainbow Vegetable Rice with Pineapple Coconut Tahini

Recipe by: The Roasted Root

Photo: The Roasted Root
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Peanut Butter and Jelly Sushi Rolls
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sushi Rolls

Recipe by: Eating on a Dime

Photo: Eating on a Dime
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | 6-Layer Mexican Pinwheels
6-Layer Mexican Pinwheels

Recipe by: Minimalist Baker

Photo: Minimalist Baker
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Recipe by: From Valerie's Kitchen

Photo: From Valerie's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Salt and Pepper Zucchini Chips
Salt and Pepper Zucchini Chips

Recipe by: Frugal Living Mom

Photo: Frugal Living Mom
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Salsa
Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Salsa

Recipe by: Culinary Hill

Photo: Culinary Hill
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Strawberry Crumb Bars
Strawberry Crumb Bars

Recipe by: Flavor Mosaic

Photo: Flavor Mosaic
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Blueberry Basil and Goat Cheese Sandwich
Blueberry Basil and Goat Cheese Sandwich

Recipe by: Sinful Nutrition

Photo: Sinful Nutrition
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Lemon Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches
Lemon Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches

Recipe by: Chew Out Loud

Photo: Chew Out Loud
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Fresh Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Fresh Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce

Recipe by: Sally's Baking Addiction

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Honey Lime Rainbow Fruit Salad
Honey Lime Rainbow Fruit Salad

Recipe by: Cooking Classy

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Sun-Dried Tomato and Garlic Hummus Sandwiches
Sun-Dried Tomato and Garlic Hummus Sandwiches

Recipe by: Spiced

Photo: Spiced
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Apple Tuna Bites
Apple Tuna Bites

Recipe by: Eat Drink Love

Photo: Eat Drink Love
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Avocado Chicken Salad
Avocado Chicken Salad

Recipe by: Family Fresh Meals

Photo: Family Fresh Meals
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Baked Banana Chips
Baked Banana Chips

Recipe by: Diethood

Photo: Diethood
STYLECASTER | Beach Snacks | Trail Mix Energy Bites
Trail Mix Energy Bites

Recipe by: Chef in Training

Photo: Chef in Training

