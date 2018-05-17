33 Perfect Beach Snacks to Have on Hand While You Lay Out

There are a million things to love about the beach: the warm sand between our toes, relaxing under the sun’s rays, taking a dip in the cool ocean… the list goes on and on. But one thing we don’t love? Getting stranded on the shore when we’re starving. There’s nothing worse than having to walk 1.3 million miles across scorching hot sand to get a snack when you’re hungry. That means you’re not only gonna need a cute bathing suit, some corkscrew-free wine, and a wide-brimmed hat for your trip, but some beach-friendly snacks are also in order.
We’ve rounded up 33 yummy snacks that are easy to put together and totally portable. On top of that, they’re light, healthy (enough), and—most importantly—will prevent you from having to get up from the ideal spot you staked out. #Priorities.
A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.
Mini Blue Cheese Balls
Photo:
FoodieCrush
Watermelon Yogurt Pops
Photo:
Homemade in the Kitchen
Mini Tomato Frittatas with Dill
Photo:
Love & Lemons
Berry Watermelon Fruit Salad
Photo:
Fork Knife Swoon
Za'atar Spiced Chickpea Crackers
Photo:
Dishing up the Dirt
Simple Seedy Slaw
Photo:
Cookie and Kate
Broccoli and Cheddar Quinoa Bites
Photo:
Closet Cooking
Balsamic-Ginger Grilled Portobella Mushrooms
Photo:
The Roasted Root
Summer Squash Slaw with Toasted Almonds and Feta
Photo:
Dishing up the Dirt
Tomato Stack Salad with Corn and Avocado
Photo:
The Roasted Root
Chewy Cherry-Walnut Oatmeal Energy Bars
Photo:
Veganosity
Three-Ingredient Tomato Sandwich
Photo:
Cup of Jo
Collard Wraps with Chickpea Walnut Meat
Photo:
Dishing up the Dirt
Nacho Cheese Kale Chips
Photo:
The Roasted Root
Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola Bars
Photo:
Minimalist Baker
Fruit Skewers
Photo:
By Stephanie Lynn
BLT Summer Rolls with Avocado
Photo:
Avocado Pesto
Tropical Rainbow Vegetable Rice with Pineapple Coconut Tahini
Photo:
The Roasted Root
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sushi Rolls
Photo:
Eating on a Dime
6-Layer Mexican Pinwheels
Photo:
Minimalist Baker
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Photo:
From Valerie's Kitchen
Salt and Pepper Zucchini Chips
Photo:
Frugal Living Mom
Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Salsa
Photo:
Culinary Hill
Strawberry Crumb Bars
Photo:
Flavor Mosaic
Blueberry Basil and Goat Cheese Sandwich
Photo:
Sinful Nutrition
Lemon Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches
Photo:
Chew Out Loud
Fresh Summer Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Photo:
Sally's Baking Addiction
Honey Lime Rainbow Fruit Salad
Photo:
Cooking Classy
Sun-Dried Tomato and Garlic Hummus Sandwiches
Photo:
Spiced
Apple Tuna Bites
Photo:
Eat Drink Love
Avocado Chicken Salad
Photo:
Family Fresh Meals
Baked Banana Chips
Photo:
Diethood
Trail Mix Energy Bites
Photo:
Chef in Training