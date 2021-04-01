Sarongs Are Basically Cover-Ups Designed For Hot Girl Summer

Scroll To See More Images

When I think of sarongs, I picture one thing and one thing only: that scene in The Princess Diaries where Mandy Moore and her two friends sing “Stupid Cupid” on the beach with color-coordinated sarongs over their tankinis. Don’t ask me why, but that’s the first thing that comes to mind—it’s probably because at the time, I wanted so badly to be Mandy Moore in that outfit. Now, my childhood dream can finally come to fruition, courtesy of the onslaught of beach sarongs that have begun popping up left and right for summer 2021.

I mean it—beach sarongs are everywhere these days. I am hereby manifesting a hot girl summer and doing away with my ever-growing collection of old t-shirts that once sufficed as beach coverups. From here on out I am pledging to be a little more intentional with my poolside style. My looks will be coordinated and planned out! And that, of course, requires having more than one sarong on deck to match my every mood and swimsuit.

Shout out to all my fave brands, who have gone above and beyond to provide us all with stylish sarong options this seson. Frankies Bikinis, of course, makes a splurge-worthy silk floral option that I’ve been thinking about buying for a few days now. Nookie sells a glittery pink option that is giving me serious Sharpay from High School Musical vibes. MIKOH, the sustainable swim brand of my dreams, even has a long white version that makes me want to jet off to Greece this very instant.

Read on to shop eight of my favorite beach sarongs. Then, tie yours up and meet me by the water!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beach Cover Up Ombre Sarong

This longer pink ombre sarong is just begging to be packed away and brought on vacation! Plus, it retails for under $20, so it may be worth stocking up on a few different colors.

Sassy Sarong Wrap

Frankies Bikinis can do no wrong when it comes to their selection of on-trend beachy pieces. Case in point: This vibrant mini sarong you can perfectly coordinate with the matching bikini.

Mini Sarong Coverup

Yes, shopping at Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again in 2021, so you should definitely make your way to their site to buy one of these floral sarongs. This one comes in two different colors, but the pink one is just so sweet to me.

Mini Sarong

This glittery pink sarong from Nookie will have you shimmering in the sun after an afternoon dip. That sounds like as good a reason as any to pick one up for yourself this summer. Excuse me while I find the perfect white bikini to wear underneath for a pop!

Sarong in Slumber Party

This long semi-sheer sarong by Aerie comes in five different options to match your suits, so you can snag a few and leave your friends wondering how you always manage to look so put-together at the pool.

Mia Cover Up

A beachy striped sarong will go perfectly with every single bikini or one-piece in your collection—I guarantee it. I love keeping a versatile coverup in my bag just in case I need to get from the beach to lunch in under a minute, and this long sarong from L*Space 100 percent fits the bill.

Dippin’ Daisy’s Gitana Sarong Having a neutral sarong like this champagne one from Express in your swimwear collection will instantly make you look just a little more bronzed during the summer months. Plus, it’s so mini that it will fit any one of your beach bags. Dippin' Daisy's Gitana Sarong $34 buy it

Toyama Sarong

A long sarong like this one from MIKOH can easily double as a beach dress if you’re a pinch. Simply tie into a halter-style top around your neck and you’ll be good to go. Or, wear it around your hips for some beach goddess vibes.