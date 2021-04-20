Emma Chamberlain Says Beach Pants Are In, So Let’s Get ‘Em

Scroll To See More Images

There are only like, three rules of the internet, and one of them is this: If Emma Chamberlain says to buy something, you buy it. The 19-year-old influencer is the web’s official arbiter of taste—if she mentions a product by name in a video, it’s basically guaranteed to sell out within a matter of hours. Her most recent verdict? That linen beach pants are officially in.

The unusual summer staple was one of several laid-back pieces that Chamberlain highlighted in her most recent YouTube video titled “What I’m Wearing This Summer.” Chamberlain waxed poetic about the beachy staple alongside denim cut-offs, white tank tops and see-through maxi skirts. “I’m obsessed with the beach pant thing,” Chamberlain commented. “I know it’s a little bit reminiscent of your least favorite aunt on beach vacations—I understand that—but I think there’s something kind of fun about them.” I agree!

Chamberlain claims she doesn’t really understand why everyone cares so damn much about her style, but the 10 million people who follow her on Youtube—and her additional 12.7 million followers on Instagram—simply do! Her chilled-out aesthetic and unfiltered vibes are what propelled her to into Internet superstardom a few years ago.

She’s the person to follow if you want some no-BS insight into the fashion world (she’s worked with Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein in the past) as well a few relaxed AF outfit pics that literally anyone can emulate. Including, for instance, her favorite new beach pants.

White linen pants—AKA “beach pants”—have long been my beach cover-up of choice, so it’s refreshing to see them getting a little love in 2021. I mean, they go with everything and offer a little more coverage than your usual cover-up or beach sarong would. Plus, they look totally fine when worn on your morning coffee runs in lieu of a pair of sweatpants or black leggings. In short, think of beach pants as your summer day-off essential. They’re that good.

Read on to see seven of my favorite beach pants that you can buy right now to copy Chamberlain’s effortlessly cool vibes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sun Spent Beach Pant

Volcom’s California-cool pieces have been a part of my summer wardrobe for years so yes, I will be adding this pair of striped linen beach pants to my collection this summer. I’m picturing this pair styled over a bright blue bikini.

Linen Blend Cropped Wide-Leg Pant

It doesn’t get easier than a pair of wide-leg pants. I mean, you can literally just slide into in the morning and you’re good to go! I have a feeling that I will be living in this pair of linen beach pants from Abercrombie & Fitch for that exact reason.

Cabo Linen Wide-Leg Pant

Tall girls, listen up! These linen pants from Athleta were made for you. The flowy wide-leg silhouette will make you look long and lean (and you won’t have to deal with a hemline that hits too high up on your ankle), so they’re basically perfect.

Drawstring Linen Crop Pant

These breezy cropped linen pants from Amazon Essentials look just like the ones that Emma Chamberlain wore in her video (only slightly more cropped) and they’re priced at under $30 bucks. What more could you want?

100% Linen Pants

If you’re looking for a more fitted pair of linen trousers, this option from Mango is a great option for you. They have a slightly cuffed hemline that takes a much more tailored approach to the beach pant trend.

Slouchy Beach Pant

These slim-fitting jogger-style white linen pants from Cotton:On are my new day-off essential. Plus, they’re super affordable at just under $40 buck and they come in a few different colors, so you might as well stock up on a few different versions.

Pull-On Linen Wide Leg Pant

This pair of white linen beach-style pants from Lane Bryant are available in sizes 12 through 28 and come in three different neutral shades, but this simple white version truly has my heart. Style them a la Chamberlain with a pair of Birkenstocks.